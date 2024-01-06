Firefighters were called to an incident at a supermarket on Lynn’s Hardwick retail park this morning.

Crews from Lynn and Terrington said they responded to a commercial building fire at Tesco at 10.12am.

Posts on Facebook suggested the supermarket was evacuated and shut while the incident was dealt with, but has since reopened.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at Tesco on Lynn’s Hardwick retail park this morning

A Tesco spokesperson confirmed that the fire service had attended the store this morning to deal with what they described as a “minor incident”.

They said the store was now open and trading as normal.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished before they arrived at the scene.

However, they used a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

A stop message – meaning the incident was under control – was received by the fire service at 10.29am.