Fire crews have been called to a building blaze in Lynn this afternoon.

Firefighters from King's Lynn North and South attended the property on Bagge Road at about 1.35pm.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

Fire crews have been called to a building blaze in Lynn this afternoon. Picture: iStock

Firefighters started leaving the scene at about 1.44pm.