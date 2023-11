Firefighters were called to a “large” garage blaze in Lynn yesterday evening.

Crews from Lynn and Sandringham attended the incident on Gayton Road at 8.46pm and spent almost two hours at the scene.

They used hose reel jets and checked for hotspots using a thermal image camera.

Firefighters were called to a “large” garage blaze in Lynn yesterday evening. Picture: iStock

A stop message was received at 10.30pm.