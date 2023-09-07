Firefighters were called to a blaze at a business premises in Lynn town centre late last night.

Three appliances from Lynn attended the scene of the commercial building fire on Norfolk Street, which was first reported at 11.14pm.

Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

Norfolk Street in Lynn

A stop was called to the incident around 40 minutes later at 11.55pm.