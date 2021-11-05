Home   News   Article

Firefighters face late night lift drama in King's Lynn

By Allister Webb
Published: 07:48, 05 November 2021
Fire crews were called to rescue people trapped in a lift in Lynn late last night.

Emergency crews were called to the Millfleet area of the town shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday.

They spent nearly an hour at the scene working to extract those inside.

Earlier in the evening, units were alerted to an unattended bonfire in Benns Lane, Terrington St Clement.

Crews based in the village were called at around 9.25pm.

