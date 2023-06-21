Crews from five towns battle fire at Poplar Avenue in King’s Lynn
Published: 09:12, 21 June 2023
| Updated: 09:45, 21 June 2023
Firefighters spent nearly four hours battling a town blaze last night.
A commercial building fire took hold at Poplar Avenue in the Saddlebow area of Lynn, with Norfolk Fire and Rescue being called at 10.26pm.
Appliances were sent from Lynn, Sandringham, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Downham and Terrington St Clement, and crews wore breathing apparatus while fighting the flames.
They used main and hose reel jets, supplemented by a hydrant, and had extinguished the fire by 2.03am this morning – meaning they spent nearly four hours at the scene.