If you are going to do some practise, then it is perhaps a nice change to do so around a touch of class as these firefighters did at the weekend.

On Sunday they staged a training exercise at the grade-1 listed Custom House in King Street.

They elevated the ladder up to the roof level to take a good look at the lantern centrepiece, featuring its Corinthian capitals.

A King's Lynn fire crew using the aerial ladder platform, at the Custom House during a training exercise on Sunday. MLNF-20IB11192

The Custom House was built in 1683, to the designs of architect Henry Bell, so has seen many a coming-and-going over the years.

The building is presently closed to the public after undergoing repairs inside and its future is somewhat unsure.

