Firefighters seen on King's Lynn Custom House
Published: 10:30, 24 November 2020
If you are going to do some practise, then it is perhaps a nice change to do so around a touch of class as these firefighters did at the weekend.
On Sunday they staged a training exercise at the grade-1 listed Custom House in King Street.
They elevated the ladder up to the roof level to take a good look at the lantern centrepiece, featuring its Corinthian capitals.
The Custom House was built in 1683, to the designs of architect Henry Bell, so has seen many a coming-and-going over the years.
The building is presently closed to the public after undergoing repairs inside and its future is somewhat unsure.