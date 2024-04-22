King’s Lynn firefighters reverse along Harding’s Pits footpath to tackle blaze
Published: 09:48, 22 April 2024
Firefighters reversed their vehicle along a public footpath in order to tackle a blaze at the weekend.
At 3.44pm on Saturday, a crew from Lynn attended a fire in the open in Harding’s Pits, off Harding’s Way.
Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames, with a stop message received just ten minutes later at 3.54pm.
The crew had been forced to reverse their vehicle along the footpath adjacent to Fen Rivers Way in order to access the scene.
