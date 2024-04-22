Firefighters reversed their vehicle along a public footpath in order to tackle a blaze at the weekend.

At 3.44pm on Saturday, a crew from Lynn attended a fire in the open in Harding’s Pits, off Harding’s Way.

Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames, with a stop message received just ten minutes later at 3.54pm.

Crews attended the fire in the open at the weekend

The crew had been forced to reverse their vehicle along the footpath adjacent to Fen Rivers Way in order to access the scene.

Crews had to reverse along this footpath to reach the scene

It took around ten minutes for the fire to be extinguished

