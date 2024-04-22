Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

King’s Lynn firefighters reverse along Harding’s Pits footpath to tackle blaze

By Kris Johnston
-
kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:48, 22 April 2024

Firefighters reversed their vehicle along a public footpath in order to tackle a blaze at the weekend.

At 3.44pm on Saturday, a crew from Lynn attended a fire in the open in Harding’s Pits, off Harding’s Way.

Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames, with a stop message received just ten minutes later at 3.54pm.

Crews attended the fire in the open at the weekend
Crews attended the fire in the open at the weekend

The crew had been forced to reverse their vehicle along the footpath adjacent to Fen Rivers Way in order to access the scene.

Crews had to reverse along this footpath to reach the scene
Crews had to reverse along this footpath to reach the scene
It took around ten minutes for the fire to be extinguished
It took around ten minutes for the fire to be extinguished

Got a story? Email kris.johnston@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Fire Kings Lynn Kris Johnston
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE