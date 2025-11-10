Firefighters rushed to a supermarket this afternoon after a blaze broke out.

A crew from Lynn attended a fire on Hardwick Road at 12.03pm, believed to have been at the Tesco Extra store.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue did not confirm whether its firefighters extinguished the flames or if they were out on arrival, but they did check for hotspots at the scene.

The fire is believed to have been at Tesco Extra on the Hardwick retail park

They subsequently returned to their station at 12.22pm.