Fire crews have been called to a blaze in a business on Lynn's High Street.

Firefighters were sent to the scene at a commercial building at about 9.50am this morning.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews used hose reel jets, hand appliances and cutting away equipment to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters started leaving the scene at about midday.