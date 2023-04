Firefighters were sent to a field blaze in Lynn which was “deliberately started” yesterday evening.

One crew from Lynn North attended the area around Wooside and Swallowfield Road following reports of a field fire at around 5.51pm.

Officials from the fire service said: “This was a deliberately started fire.”

Firefighters were sent to field blaze which was ‘deliberately started’. Picture: iStock

A stop was called to the incident at 6.35pm.