Firefighters sent to late night blaze in outbuilding on King's Lynn's Rope Walk

By Rebekah Chilvers
Published: 11:25, 10 January 2023
 | Updated: 11:26, 10 January 2023

Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in a residential area of Lynn late last night.

One crew responded to reports of the outbuilding fire on Rope Walk at about 11.43pm.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Rope Walk in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hostpots," they added.

Firefighters left the scene when a stop message was received at 12.37am this morning.

