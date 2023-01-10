Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in a residential area of Lynn late last night.

One crew responded to reports of the outbuilding fire on Rope Walk at about 11.43pm.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Rope Walk in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps



"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hostpots," they added.

Firefighters left the scene when a stop message was received at 12.37am this morning.