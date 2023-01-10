Firefighters sent to late night blaze in outbuilding on King's Lynn's Rope Walk
Published: 11:25, 10 January 2023
| Updated: 11:26, 10 January 2023
Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in a residential area of Lynn late last night.
One crew responded to reports of the outbuilding fire on Rope Walk at about 11.43pm.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hostpots," they added.
Firefighters left the scene when a stop message was received at 12.37am this morning.