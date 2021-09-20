Firefighters have been called to the scene of a car ablaze on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn this evening.

Crews have been tackling the vehicle fire close to the set of traffic lights where Scania Way meets Hardwick Road, after the blaze was reported at about 6.45pm.

An eyewitness said the sole occupant of the silver Mercedes escaped without being harmed.

Lanes around the car were blocked off while the blaze was dealt with.

At least two fire engines were sent to the scene.

According to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service log, crews were able to start leaving the area at about 7.10pm.