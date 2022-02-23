Firefighters tackling house blaze in North Lynn
Emergency crews are dealing with a house fire in North Lynn this afternoon.
Crews were called to the address in Raby Avenue shortly after 1.30pm today and police have closed the road as work to tackle the blaze continues.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said a short time ago:"We have six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform currently dealing with a house fire in Raby Avenue, King's Lynn. We would ask people to stay away from the scene to allow us to work."
The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services said earlier units from Lynn, Massingham, Heacham, Downham Market, Sandringham, Wisbech and March are at the scene together with an aerial ladder platform.
Norfolk Police says Raby Avenue is closed between Edma Road and the Loke Road roundabout. Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.