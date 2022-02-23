Firefighters tackling house blaze in North Lynn

Emergency crews are dealing with a house fire in North Lynn this afternoon.

Crews were called to the address in Raby Avenue shortly after 1.30pm today and police have closed the road as work to tackle the blaze continues.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said a short time ago:"We have six fire engines and the aerial ladder platform currently dealing with a house fire in Raby Avenue, King's Lynn. We would ask people to stay away from the scene to allow us to work."

Loke Road became heavy with traffic.

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire on Raby Avenue in North Lynn.

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Services said earlier units from Lynn, Massingham, Heacham, Downham Market, Sandringham, Wisbech and March are at the scene together with an aerial ladder platform.

Firefighters battle a house blaze in Raby Avenue, North Lynn

Norfolk Police says Raby Avenue is closed between Edma Road and the Loke Road roundabout. Drivers are being asked to use alternative routes.

Firefighters battle a house blaze in Raby Avenue, North Lynn

Firefighters battle a house blaze in Raby Avenue, North Lynn

