Firefighters urge residents to donate old clothes to West Norfolk stations

Firefighters are urging residents across West Norfolk to clear out their unwanted clothes and shoes to help raise money for charity.

Residents can donate old clothes and shoes to The Fire Fighters’ Charity’s clothing collection banks which can be found at a number of stations across West and North Norfolk, including Fakenham, Hunstanton, Massingham, Methwold, Sandringham, Swaffham, Terrington, and Downham, among more.

Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, Margaret Dewsbury, said: “This is an easy way in which everyone can show support for our firefighters and their colleagues nationally. Clearing out unwanted clothes and donating them to such a good cause costs nothing, but makes a real difference to fire service staff needing support.”

The bright yellow banks are located outside the fire stations and most can be accessed any time.