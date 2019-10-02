Firewalking in King's Lynn town centre

Conquering fears and inspiring people to do the seemingly impossible was the message behind a charity firewalk in the centre of Lynn last night.

The West Norfolk branch of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) teamed up with Blaze, a firewalking group for the event in the Tuesday Market Place.

Tina Burdett, West Norfolk EACH fundraiser, said it was nice to do "something a bit different".

Firewalking in Lynn

She added: "We were delighted with how it went and we are really pleased with the support.

"We decided to do something in addition to the Bubble Rush which we do each year for those who do not want to run a 3K, but would rather take a few steps in a unique way.

"It's a little bit of a mystery how the firewalk works but it's challenging your fears and conquering them."

Raising money for the charity EACH

Blaze was founded by Martin Sterling, a martial artist who hosted the first fundraising firewalk in the world in November 1984.

The group's policy is that participants must be over the age of 14 and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when taking on the challenge.

Funds raised from the event will go towards supporting young children with life-threatening conditions.

And organisers expect roughly £3,000 to have been raised through the event.

Tina Burdett added: "The rain had us worried, but it dried up in time and it was great to turn up the heat on our fundraising in West Norfolk.

"The event well really well, with all 27 walkers enjoying a brilliant experience. A big thank you to both the Corn Exchange and West Norfolk Borough Council for their support in putting on this event."

Participants were set a fundraising target of £100 each.

EACH have confirmed the Bubble Rush will be returning to Lynn in 2020. A Christmas carol service will also take place at Lynn's Minster in aid of EACH on Thursday, December 12.

For full details, visit www.each.org.uk.