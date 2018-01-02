Firework thrown through window of South Wootton property

A firework has been thrown through a window of a property in South Wootton causing criminal damage.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened at about 10.30pm on Friday, December 29.

Officers say the firework was thrown through a window of a property in Grimston Road and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident should contact PC Glen Barnes at Hunstanton Police Station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.