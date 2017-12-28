Firm brings the festive spirit to older patients at King’s Lynn hospital

Older patients who spent Christmas at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital were given presents to open thanks to Balfour Beatty staff.

Members of the Balfour Beatty team, who work in West Norfolk, delivered two crates of presents for patients on Oxborough Ward on Monday last week.

Community liaison officer Nicky Paine and colleague John Voaden, who also volunteers at the hospital, presented the presents to ward manager Michelle Lawrence.

Nicky said: “We wanted to make sure that older patients were not forgotten during the festive season and had a Christmas present to open.”

From left, Michelle Lawrence, John Voaden and Nicky Paine. Photo: SUBMITTED.