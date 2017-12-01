Firm eyes new year power station proposal near King’s Lynn

The company behind plans to build a new gas-fired power station on the edge of Lynn says it plans to submit a formal planning application in the new year.

Details of the proposal to use the Willows land at Saddlebow as part of the development of a new plant were made public earlier this week.

But a local councillor has warned the scheme needs to be properly scrutinised, or the area could regret it in the future.

The plan is being put forward by EP UK Power Development Ltd, who have opened talks about leasing the land from Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Council.

The company says it acquired the power station site known as King’s Lynn B from Centrica earlier this year and is aiming to submit a planning application to the government in the first quarter of 2018.

It says the project would create 60 permanent jobs once built, plus up to 400 jobs during construction, and would be capable of supplying power to as many as 1.7 million homes.

Chief executive Tom Bains said yesterday: “The Kings Lynn ‘B’ site was granted consent in 2009 for the construction and operation of a 1,020 MW CCGT power station.

“Since this consent was granted there have been significant advances in CCGT technology that have resulted in a range of CCGT units on the market that are more efficient and capable of delivering greater electrical outputs.”

Norfolk County Council leaders have said talks over the company’s use of the Willows site are at an early stage.

But local councillor Alexandra Kemp fears the area could suffer if the plan is not properly tested now..

She has called for a human health assessment to be carried out on the proposal and said: “We should be asking questions now.

“If we don’t ask now, we’ll regret it later on.”

It is believed the company intends to use the land to house carbon capture equipment that could store most of the carbon dioxide that would be generated from the process.