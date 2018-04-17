Firm hails waste trial success

A pilot project has helped to reduce food waste by 40 per cent and provide more than 5,000 meals for people in need, company bosses say.

Managers of the Central England Co-operative group, which runs stores in Dersingham and Terrington St Clement, say they are now looking at ways of extending the work, following a trial.

Hannah Gallimore, the company’s corporate responsibility manager, said: “Food waste is a topic customers and colleagues regularly talk to us about and it is an area that has always been at the forefront of plans at the society.

“This is why we came up with a project to try and significantly reduce our food waste and, at the same time, help people in need across our communities.

“It is our long-term goal that 100 per cent of best before goods that have not been sold will not be wasted, redistributed and put to use by good causes.”

Staff are pictured with representatives of the company’s charity partner Fareshare. Picture submitted