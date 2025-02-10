A Lynn company has raised more than £2,500 for the town’s hospital in memory of a colleague’s mother who lost her battle with cancer.

Robert Beck, a 26-year-old sales representative with MKM Building Supplies, was determined to raise as much money as possible in memory of his mother, Mechelle.

Mechelle Beck, who died last year, was a loving mum and a valued member of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s audiology team and worked at the hospital for 30 years.

MKM group representatives, from left, Andrew Goakes, Damian Roach, Robert Beck, Martine Frusher and David Beck present a bumper cheque to staff at the centre

After previously battling with both breast and liver cancer, she died age 54 of a cancerous brain tumour.

Before her death, Mechelle expressed a wish for money raised at her funeral to go to the hospital because of the exceptional care she received during her treatment. Motivated by this wish, the family continued to fundraise after the funeral and took on challenging events like running marathons.

MKM fully supported Robert’s request to make the hospital its charity of choice for the year. The company supported various fundraising activities including bake sales, raffles and generous donations from customers.

Through these efforts, the group managed to raise £2,788.74 for the hospital’s Cancer Care and Treatment Centre.

Robert said: “I would like to give my own thank you to all the wards my mum received treatment on and for all the hard work hospital staff do just to make everyone’s life that little bit brighter during difficult times.

“I would like to offer my personal thanks too to all those involved with MKM Building Supplies’ fundraising activities.”

Aiswarya George, charge nurse of the cancer care unit, said. “Charitable donations like this help us to continue to transform the hospital and the care we provide to our patients.”

Damian Roach, the MKM branch director, added: “At MKM, we’re not just about building materials, we’re about building stronger communities. This cause is deeply personal to our team, as Robert recently experienced the incredible care given to his mother during her battle with terminal cancer.

“We wanted to give back in a way that truly makes a difference, and the amazing work of The Macmillan Care and Treatment Centre inspired us to rally together and raise funds. It’s been heartwarming to witness the generosity and passion of our colleagues, customers and partners in supporting this cause.”

If you would like to help the hospital, you can do so via the website www.qehklcharity.co.uk Alternatively, email the charity team at: Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613309.