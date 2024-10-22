Lynn-based Southgate Global has launched an app to help customers reduce downtime and maximise capital investment in equipment.

Using the Hardwick Narrows firm’s ServAgree app, customers have access to its mobile repair service with rich data supplied daily, and the ability to manage all their servicing needs and inventory in one place.

The app gives easy and direct access to Southgate’s technical services team whose mobile onsite expertise provides repairs and maintenance, ensuring the reliability of material handling and packing equipment, to help avoid unexpected downtime and costly delays.

Using the app, customers have access to Southgate’s Mobile Repair Service

Southgate is a leader in the supply of operational logistics equipment, consumables, and technical and design services.

Its technical services team service a range of equipment including strapping and wrapping machines, WAT dispensers, and many others, as well as material-handling equipment such as carts and trollies.

It operates across the UK and Europe, with over 40 technicians servicing, maintaining, and repairing more than 3,800 pieces of equipment every week.

The Southgate ServAgree app will help customers reduce downtime and maximise capital investment in equipment.

The new app has already helped one large e-commerce customer reduce downtime by up to 40 per cent by reducing repair time and lowering costs by reusing, repairing and repurposing machinery and equipment instead of replacing them.

The software application, which is the first to provide a personalised service, also manages the documentation of repairs and tracks scheduled maintenance. This reporting can include details of every repair and service, itemising all the parts used, offering accurate information about the key pinch points, and tracking any reoccurring issues which can then be rectified.

The app can also create an asset register which allows users to plan maintenance, track service history and prepare for inspections, all of which help to reduce the risk of equipment failure.

John Maher, head of technical services at Southgate Global, said: “We understand how detrimental it can be to a business if even one trolley or machine stops functioning correctly. The app has been designed specifically to mitigate the risks of downtime with numerous functions such as managing regular maintenance checks.

Southgate Global has launched a free technical services app

“At Southgate, we’re committed to providing customers with the quickest and most efficient service possible, which is why we’ve launched the app.

“Servicing underpins everything we do, helping with our customers’ productivity goals, while maximising the value from their equipment investment. The app gives organisations everything they need to know about the servicing of their machines and equipment in one easy-to-use place.”