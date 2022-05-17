One of the largest employers in Lynn is this year supporting a community event that celebrates diversity.

Recipharm, in Edward Benefer Way, has agreed to support King’s Lynn Pride on Saturday, August 20.

The company, formerly known as Bespak, has proudly partnered with King’s Lynn Pride and this support from such a large presence within the local business community is vital to showing support for LGBTQ+ people locally.

Pride events. iStock image (56661056)

Pride for all is a key focus for the Pride committee, who want to make sure that anyone, regardless of ability, can attend the celebration.

The announcement comes as Recipharm, one of the biggest and most successful organisations locally, are supporting the committee to make the celebrations the most accessible and enjoyable yet.

Recipharm has stated that they feel Lynn Pride reflects its own aims and ideals, and is excited to work with them to make the event as inclusive as possible.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride. (45116231)

Pride organiser Jo Rust said: "As one of the founding organisers of Pride, I know that working with Recipharm will enable us to reach even more people in our community and bring them together for this celebration.

"It’s the 50th anniversary of Pride this year and we’re still fighting to gain full equality for our LGBT+ friends. "Support from organisations like Recipharm go a long way towards bridging the gap."

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride. (45116234)

Wheelchair users, those who use mobility aids and anyone with pushchairs or strollers, will find navigating the celebration much easier, it is hoped and this ground-breaking partnership allows the team to dedicate more of their budget to making sure that this year's Pride is the most accessible yet.

Pride organisers want to hear from readers and how do you think they could make a difference? What would you like to see that would make your pride celebrations more accessible?

Pride King's Lynn and West Norfolk in The Walks (48975530)

Local businesses or charities are also being asked if they would like to have a stall at the event and to get in touch.