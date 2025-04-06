A ‘huge team effort’ has seen a North Lynn business raise more than £35,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Bespak has been thanked for its extraordinary support during a two-year partnership with the charity, which provides care in its hospices, at home and in the wider community.

Staff from the global business have held family fun days and Easter and Christmas raffles. Colleagues also put on their running shoes and raised funds by taking part in Lynn’s GEAR 10k run.

In addition, Bespak sponsored last year’s Winter Wonderland, at The Nook hospice at Framingham Earl and EACH’s North Norfolk Carol Service at the Gresham’s Senior School at Holt.

Caroline Allen, EACH’s corporate fundraising manager, said: “It’s been an extraordinary two-year partnership, and we’re so grateful to our friends at Bespak.

“They’ve raised an amazing amount of money that will make such a difference in terms of helping us continue our vital work, caring for children and supporting families across East Anglia.

“I know it’s been a huge team effort, and I hope everyone is pleased and proud to have played their part in this success.”

Staff from Bespak recently visited The Nook and were shown around the hospice, before handing over a bumper cheque for £35,120.

Hayley Moore, group head of HR operations at Bespak, said: “It’s been an incredible two-year partnership with EACH, and the support from Bespak and our employees through many fundraising events has made this achievement possible.

“It’s been a privilege to support them. Our visit to The Nook highlighted what a very special place this is, supported by an incredible, compassionate team who provide the medical needs, specialist care and support for children and their families; we are very lucky to have The Nook in East Anglia.”

EACH relies on donations for the majority of its income and this year needs to raise £7.5 million from donations and fundraising activities and £8.7 million in retail income, only receiving 15 per cent of income from the Government, county councils and the NHS.

Find out more about EACH at www.each.org.uk or call 01223 800800.