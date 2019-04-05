Home   News   Article

Firms battle it out in West Norfolk's Business Games

By Allister Webb
-
allister.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:15, 05 April 2019

Some of West Norfolk’s biggest employers have taken part in a sports festival in Lynn.

The annual West Norfolk Business Games took place at the Lynnsport centre last Wednesday, with teams taking part in a range of sports including football, netball and badminton.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Adrian Flux Insurance were among the well-known organisations to be represented during the evening.

Alive Leisure West Norfolk Business Games. Pictured Badmington Teams Participating Adrian Flux. Ring Associates. S.K.F Coopers.. (8115971)
Alive Leisure West Norfolk Business Games. Pictured Badmington Teams Participating Adrian Flux. Ring Associates. S.K.F Coopers.. (8115971)

The event was organised by Alive Leisure, the body which currently runs Lynnsport and several other leisure and entertainment venues in West Norfolk, alongside Active Norfolk, as part of their Active Workplaces campaign.

The initiative aims to encourage employers to help their staff to increase the amount of regular physical activity they do and maintain good overall health.

Gallery1

Alive Leisure West Norfolk Business Games. Pictured Seven-a-side football Teams participating Adrian Flux. Overtones.. (8115974)Alive Leisure West Norfolk Business Games. Pictured Nett Ball teams participating QE Hospital. S.S.C.L. (8115968)Alive Leisure West Norfolk Business Games. Pictured Nett Ball teams participating QE Hospital. S.S.C.L. (8115969)

The event is also intended to offer networking opportunities for firms.

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE