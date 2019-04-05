Firms battle it out in West Norfolk's Business Games

Some of West Norfolk’s biggest employers have taken part in a sports festival in Lynn.

The annual West Norfolk Business Games took place at the Lynnsport centre last Wednesday, with teams taking part in a range of sports including football, netball and badminton.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Adrian Flux Insurance were among the well-known organisations to be represented during the evening.

Alive Leisure West Norfolk Business Games. Pictured Badmington Teams Participating Adrian Flux. Ring Associates. S.K.F Coopers.. (8115971)

The event was organised by Alive Leisure, the body which currently runs Lynnsport and several other leisure and entertainment venues in West Norfolk, alongside Active Norfolk, as part of their Active Workplaces campaign.

The initiative aims to encourage employers to help their staff to increase the amount of regular physical activity they do and maintain good overall health.

Gallery1

The event is also intended to offer networking opportunities for firms.