Firms battle it out in West Norfolk's Business Games
Some of West Norfolk’s biggest employers have taken part in a sports festival in Lynn.
The annual West Norfolk Business Games took place at the Lynnsport centre last Wednesday, with teams taking part in a range of sports including football, netball and badminton.
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Adrian Flux Insurance were among the well-known organisations to be represented during the evening.
The event was organised by Alive Leisure, the body which currently runs Lynnsport and several other leisure and entertainment venues in West Norfolk, alongside Active Norfolk, as part of their Active Workplaces campaign.
The initiative aims to encourage employers to help their staff to increase the amount of regular physical activity they do and maintain good overall health.
Gallery1
The event is also intended to offer networking opportunities for firms.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.