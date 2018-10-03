First business week launches in King's Lynn

Simon Ring (4500805)

A Lynn-based business improvement district is this month launching the town’s first ever Business Week.

Discover King’s Lynn is running an annual celebration of “all things business” between October 15 and October 18.

The event aims to acknowledge high quality services, skills, expertise, talent and entrepreneurship as well as offering workshops and business-to-business networking opportunities.

Chairman of Discover King’s Lynn, Darren Taylor said: “We are delighted to be organising our first Business Week for the town.

“King’s Lynn has a vast amount of professional services and the event is designed to showcase this, but also to offer opportunities to broaden knowledge bases and network with industry colleagues.”

Matt Sykes (4500803)

Business improvement district manager, Vicky Etheridge, said there is a wide range of activities scheduled throughout the week.

She said: “Whether you are looking for practical advice for your business, how to improve your sales pitch or tips on wellbeing at work, there is something for everyone. Sessions are free but must be booked in advance.”

Sessions include making the most of LinkedIn and free training around Cloud accounting with SAGE Software.

Others cover issues surrounding wellness in the workplace, protecting your business against cybercrime, and a practical session from Matt Skyes who will be explaining ‘how people want to buy’.

Ms Etheridge added: “On October 16 we are looking forward to welcoming members of the public to Alive Corn Exchange for our ‘Meet the Experts’ event.

Wayne Hemmingway (4500801)

“This is a great opportunity for the public and other businesses in the borough to find the right professional to suit their needs, whether that is legal advice, financial or tax advice, marketing and public relations.

“It is also an opportunity to gather valuable information and advice from organisations like the Department for Work and Pensions and Job Centre, The Borough and County Councils, New Anglia Local Enterprise Company and the College of West Anglia apprenticeship team, just to name a few.”

The week is set to end with a trio of speaking at The Debating Chamber and will include talks from local businessman Simon Ring of Ring Associates who will be discussing his experience after 18 years of trade in Lynn.

Mr Ring will be joined by Chris Scargill from Larking Gowen who is set to discuss statistics and insights into the value of tourism in our local economy.

Wayne Hemingway will speak about his journey from fashion designer to placemaking and coastal regeneration.

For more information about the above events or to learn more about Discover King’s Lynn, visit www.discoverkingslynn.com or email info@discoverkingslynn.com

Alternatively you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram via @DiscoverKingsLynn or on Twitter via @disckingslynn