A Lynn-based charity has launched its first ever crowdfunder help people create a real home and a positive, long-term pathway out of homelessness.

The Purfleet Trust are raising money to fund House 2 Home, which will provide the essentials needed to turn a house into a home for homeless people.

This is specifically aimed at more than 30 people who the Purfleet supported into long-term housing after being placed in emergency accommodation at the start of lockdown.

Paula Hall, chief executive of the Purfleet Trust. Picture: Aviva/Purfleet

Donations will enable someone to set up their home with items such as curtains, bedding, crockery, kitchen equipment, and help them to live independently.

Chief executive of the Purfleet Trust, Paula Hall said: “We believe everyone should have access to a decent and affordable place to live but more than that, we want everybody to have a place to call home.

“By supporting the House 2 Home project, we can help people not only to make a home for themselves but to build their self-esteem and confidence so that they can continue to follow a positive pathway out of homelessness.”

The Purfleet Trust site at Austin Fields, King's Lynn

The project is in partnership with Aviva which gives their employees £25 each to donate to a project of their choice.

Purfleet worked with West Norfolk Council during lockdown and housed 36 homeless people over one weekend, which added to the 29 people already in Purfleet training houses.

Chairman Ray Johnson said: “To support everyone, the staff produced and delivered more than 25,000 meals, were involved in 5,000 welfare phone calls and 3,000 visits.

Two former homeless people who have been supported by the Purfleet Trust. Picture: Aviva/Purfleet

“This could not have been achieved without your support and that of our partners and sponsors.

“We are so grateful for all the donations from our local community during the pandemic and for every message of support we received.

“Your unwavering support meant so much to our loyal and hardworking team who had to completely revise their working hours and often put the welfare of our clients ahead of their own commitments.”

He continued: “It is difficult to plan for the future until we can establish the needs of our clients and what will be acceptable working arrangements for our staff, but we are learning everyday to adapt to new ways of working.

“One thing I can be certain of is that Paula and her wonderful team will always be ready to provide support for anyone who is vulnerable in our local community.”

The House 2 Home crowdfunder can be found online at www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/house-2-home.

A fundraising target of £10,000 has been set with £400 being raised so far at the time of going to press.

Read more Kings Lynn