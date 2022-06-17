After months of anticipation, hundreds of people were treated to a preview of some of the T.rex and Steppe Mammoth sculptures set to stomp across the county for the GoGoDiscover trail and two of those will be coming to Lynn.

The sculptures were unveiled at the GoGoDiscover launch event in Norwich on Thursday, June 16, which brought together artists, sponsors and logistical partners who are involved in the project.

One of the nine sculptures unveiled on the night was Big Top, a vibrant and colourful circus themed mammoth, which is due to take residence in The Walks when the GoGoDiscover trail goes live on Monday, June 27.

Big Top. Photo credit: RMG Photography (57357134)

Sponsored by West Norfolk Council, Big Top has been decorated by art teacher, set designer and theatrical scenic painter, Sophie Li-Rocchi.

Sophie has created more than 30 large scale dramatic sets for plays at Gresham’s Prep School, where she is head of art.

Sophie Li-Rocchi, who decorated Big Top said: "It was so much fun creating the design for Big Top. The mammoth’s body shape, with its huge blank sides and domed back, lent itself perfectly to being transformed into a circus tent.

Sophie Li-Rocchi painting Big Top, the mammoth. (57357131)

"I love to paint on a large scale and in bright colours with bold black outlines, details and highlights, which was ideal for creating the drama and magic needed for a circus mammoth.

"It’s always good to see other people’s reactions to your work, which is one of the amazing parts of being involved as an artist on the GoGoDiscover trails."

Big Top is one of two GoGoDiscover trail sculptures destined for Lynn this summer.

Big Top. Photo credit: RMG Photography (57357137)

The second sculpture is set to be stationed at King’s Staithe Square, but its name and design will remain a secret until the trail launches to the public.

Pete Marron, GoGoDiscover project manager, said: "It’s been a joy to finally share sculptures such as Big Top with the local community.

"Big Top is exciting, vivid and bright, and will sit beautifully at The Walks to be enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

"We’ve seen the hard work and commitment of so many inspiring artists and invaluable sponsors, that to be able to showcase some of the show-stopping designs has further driven excitement and anticipation ahead of the trail starting on Monday, June 27."

This year’s GoGoDiscover trail runs from Monday, June 27, to Saturday, September 10, and sees a prehistoric posse of 79 T.rex and Steppe Mammoth sculptures stomp across the streets of Norwich and Norfolk.

GoGoDiscover is delivered by East Anglian charity, Break, in partnership with Wild in Art.

Through donations, app downloads, events, merchandise sales and an auction of sculptures in September, the trail is hoping to raise valuable funds to make life better for children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving the care system.

Rachel Cowdry, chief executive officer at Break, said: "Thanks to all the people involved in the trail we are able to continue to offer our support and guidance to the young people and adults we work with who face mammoth expectations when they leave care.

"Our aim is to make that transition a little smoother by presenting a lifelong offer of support and standing by their side in whatever challenges they face."

Trailgoers will be able to locate and identify all 79 of the prehistoric visitors using the new GoGoDiscover app (£1.79), available from the Apple appstore or Google playstore, or by picking up a GoGoDiscover trail map (suggested donation £1) from a variety of trail map hubs including the Duke’s Head Hotel in Lynn, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Holkham, and Break retail shops across the county.

For more information visit here