The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, a new affordable development of 78 properties in Lynn.

This scheme has come about through a partnership between West Norfolk Council, its development partner Lovell, and Freebridge Community Housing.

The scheme is all affordable, so all will be either available at an affordable rent, or available to buy through shared ownership.

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The new homes have been constructed at a site near Alive Lynnsport.

The borough council’s cabinet member for business, Cllr Alistair Beales, said: “We know there is a high level of need for affordable homes across the country and West Norfolk is no exception.

“We have committed, through our corporate strategy, to encouraging housing development that meets local need so it’s great to see the first of the new homes in an all-affordable development ready for occupation.”

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 of the one, two and three-bedroom homes have been completed in just under a year at the site, off Columbia Way.

On Friday (January 19), borough councillors were given a tour of the site to see the new development for themselves.

Fifty-four of the homes will have photo-voltaic solar panels, and 28 will have charging points for electric vehicles.

Paul Newbold, director of new homes and commercial at Freebridge, said: “We’re delighted that this much-needed project has now reached the stage that we are able to advertise the first homes at Salters Road.

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

“We appreciate the urgent need for affordable housing in a central location in Lynn and, in partnership with the borough council and Lovell, we are very pleased to have been able to help deliver this excellent development.

“We’re looking forward to meeting our first tenants moving into these properties and are happy that the next wave of properties will be advertised in early 2024.”

Michael Saunders, operations manager for Lovell, added: “It’s always really satisfying to reach the point on a development when people can move in so I am delighted we have been able to reach that point on programme.

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

“I hope the residents are very happy in their new homes and look forward to handing over the remaining phases in the coming months.”

The next homes are expected to be ready for occupation in March, and the development is expected to be fully completed by October.

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

The first 15 homes have been completed at Salters Road, an affordable development of 78 homes near Lynnsport in Lynn

Got a story? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk