A woman who grew up in Lynn will be on screens across the country this evening as the first episode of Love Island airs.

Jess Harding, 22, who was a student at King Edward VII Academy and was last week revealed as a contestant on the latest installment of the reality TV dating series, can be seen entering the Mallorcan villa in a first look of tonight’s show posted on social media by the official Love Island account.

In the clip, Jess, who now owns beauty clinic Candy Aesthetics in London, meets four of the other 10 original islanders, before presenter Maya Jama reveals to them that they will be coupled up according to the results of a public vote.

Jess Harding seen on the first episode of Love Island. Picture: ITV

“I think it’s fair to say on Love Island, you should 100% expect the unexpected,” Maya says.

Ahead of tonight’s episode, Jess’s sister Charlie told the Lynn News: "I don’t think I’ve ever been a prouder sister. I hope she does really well and finds love."

The 22-year-old, who lived in Lynn between 2009 and 2019, formerly worked at a taxi rank in the town.

First Look: Expect the unexpected on #LoveIsland



The Islanders meet for the first time, and @mayajama arrives to deliver the first shock of the series!



Tear up your social plans! Love Island Series 10 starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX ❤️‍🔥 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 5, 2023

She also has a background in performing arts, as she was a dance champion and performed at St George’s Guildhall during her time in the area.

Before heading to the Love Island villa, Jess described herself as having “quite a big personality” and a “heart of gold”.

“I can stand up for myself if I need to,” she added.

“I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.”

Jess Harding, second from left, with other islanders and presenter Maya Jama, right. Picture: ITV

Jess has had this to say of what she doesn’t like in a man: "When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway.

“Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch boxes also - just go to Tesco and get a meal deal."

Jess Harding arrives at the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

She added: "Every boy is giving me the ick at the moment. I feel like it’s fate because I’m saving myself for Mr Right in the villa."

Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, and is on every night apart from Saturdays.