Coronavirus: Government releases planning guide for reopening primary schools on June 1

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 13:00, 15 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:26, 15 May 2020

No sharing of toys, removing everything from classrooms which can't easily be washed or wiped and limiting the books and resources children take home.

These are just some of the latest guidelines sent to schools by the government as they attempt to prepare for the phased reopening of the county's primaries.

Children in specified year groups could return from June 1 if the rate of transmission is deemed low enough
The planning guide, published online on Thursday, is described as the 'next level down of detail' related to bringing back more children to classrooms since schools closed because of the coronavirus outbreak on March 20.

