Lynn’s iconic Minster is being brought into the 21st century with the installation of state-of-the art new facilities, including public toilets.

The near-£600,000 project in the North porch is to provide a disabled wheelchair access lift, new church office, new disabled accessible toilets and a new access to the ringing chamber.

It is part of a major near £1 million restoration programme and it is seen as a “dream becoming reality” for the clergy and church members who have waited for so long to see it completed.

King's Lynn Minster new facilities nearing completion..Canon Chris Ivory with the new stand alone staircase, including the view of one of the Minister's Stained Glass Windows as a backdrop.. (16486500)

And the Lynn News was yesterday given an exclusive preview of what is the first major new construction work in the 12th century building since re-ordering work in the 1970s.

One of the most interesting features of the new building work is that the three storeys have been constructed within a massive steel framework that stands alone from the ancient surrounding stonework.

This means that if, in the future, it needs to be removed it can be without any impact on the original surroundings.

King's Lynn Minster new facilities nearing completion..Canon Chris Ivory with the new lift to the 1st floor area.. (16486498)

The work has seen the transformation of the little-used old North porch to offer worshippersand visitors much-needed modern facilities in keeping with a place of worship that attracts thousands of visitors every year.

Canon Chris Ivory, vicar of The Minster,spoke yesterday of his “delightand excitement” that the work has almost been completed.

“For so long this has been a dream and now it is almost complete, it is wonderful,” he said.

He thanked all those who have contributed to the work and made the dream a reality.

King's Lynn Minster new facilities nearing completion..The New Staircase near to the main Minster entrance door.. (16486494)

“It has come about because of the hard work and determination of a few people and the generous response of very many,” he said.