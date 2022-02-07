A crane could be seen at the QEH in Lynn today, as work on the brand new £12.5M endoscopy unit begins.

Cranes were placing modules on the grounds today, and the new unit will have 56 modules on total.

The multi-million pound plans are part of the hospital's plan to modernise it's estate.

One of the modules arrives at the QEH. (54735085)

The modular design helps to minimise the impact of construction on the site.

Lifting is planned to take place from 6am until 10pm every day.

Construction underway on the new Endoscopy Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn, with a giant crane starting to lift the modules into position on Monday Feb 7th 2022. (54735065)