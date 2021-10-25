Takeaway giant Papa John's could be opening its first Lynn store this year.

18 Blackfriars Street, which used to house radio station KLFM, has been seen to have works going on inside with the Papa John's logo.

An opening date has not been set yet and the store isn't currently on the Papa John's store locator map.

New Papa John's to be built in the former KLFM building on Blackfriars Street. Picture: Lynn News

However, the pizza place has been listed in online directories as Blackfriars Street.

A planning application for the takeaway store was submitted in 2017 for patch of land next to The Gatehouse pub, off Nar Ouse Way.

Around 20 full and part-time jobs could be created if the store goes ahead, according to the planning application.