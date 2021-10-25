Home   News   Article

First Papa John's pizza store to open in former KLFM building in King's Lynn

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 10:05, 25 October 2021
 | Updated: 10:34, 25 October 2021

Takeaway giant Papa John's could be opening its first Lynn store this year.

18 Blackfriars Street, which used to house radio station KLFM, has been seen to have works going on inside with the Papa John's logo.

An opening date has not been set yet and the store isn't currently on the Papa John's store locator map.

New Papa John's to be built in the former KLFM building on Blackfriars Street. Picture: Lynn News
However, the pizza place has been listed in online directories as Blackfriars Street.

A planning application for the takeaway store was submitted in 2017 for patch of land next to The Gatehouse pub, off Nar Ouse Way.

Around 20 full and part-time jobs could be created if the store goes ahead, according to the planning application.

New Papa John's to be built in the former KLFM building. Picture: Lynn News
