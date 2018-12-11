First person to crack code to active reality adventure REVEAL will win £250

The first person to crack the code to the active reality adventure REVEAL and send in the solution by email will win a prize of £250.

REVEAL is an exciting adventure story that has been unfolding in West Norfolk this festive season.

Each Sunday, November 25 to Sunday, December 23, a light projection and live theatre performance tell more of the story of Maya's quest to find her lost love Joe, a Norfolk lad, and save King's Lynn.

REVEAL reward poster £250. (5915760)

Every day during the adventure, a new clue is revealed.

The clues are augmented reality markers dotted around the borough, which can be viewed using a smartphone and the REVEAL website.

REVEAL was launched during the Christmas lights switch-on event in Lynn's Tuesday Market Place, and since then new projections have been revealed at the Minster and the Custom House.

Interest in the game has been building, and over 500 people are playing and hunting for clues, in Lynn and beyond.

Actors from active reality adventure REVEAL. From left, Olly Westlake who plays Joe, Claire Lacey who plays Margaret of Antioch, Rebecca Banatvala who plays Maya and Tim Welton as Uncle Don. (5915659)

And now, REVEAL is offering £250 to the first person to email in the sentence that the clues reveal.

REVEAL is a joint project between arts organisation Collusion and West Norfolk Council, and supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Rachel Drury, director of Collusion, said: “Each clue will give you a letter, and once you’ve collected all the letters, they’ll spell out a sentence.

"If you’re the first to get the sentence, you won’t just have the satisfaction of solving the puzzle, you’ll also win £250!

The second Reveal live performance held on the Saturday Market Place near King’s Lynn Minster, with Margaret of Antioch driven there by Borough Mayor Nick Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher.. (5915668)

"We made the code hard to crack deliberately, but we do expect it to be solved because we know there are some clever people out there!

"If you haven’t been playing so far, don’t worry, you can catch up on all the clues and the episodes at revealkl.com.

"The competition is open until 4pm on Sunday 23 December, so you can be clue-hunting right up until the deadline, and then join us for the final performance in the Tuesday Market Place!”

To enter the competition, the complete correct sentence must be emailed to info@collusion.org.uk by 4pm on Sunday 23 December.

The winner will be contacted within 24 hours.

The full terms and conditions are available at revealkl.com/rules.