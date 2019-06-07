First reunion since 1939 for former boys’ school pupils
A ‘Jampots’ school reunion took place, for former pupils of St James Boys’ School, at Greyfriars Academy, on London Road in Lynn.
The reunion was the first one to take place for the school, which became Greyfriars in 1989, since 1939.
After being thought up by former pupil Andrew Stevenson, over 40 people attended the event on Saturday, May 25.
Organiser Robert Childs said: “The current headteacher of Greyfriars, Beverly Barrett, made all very welcome and four pupils composed and delivered an excellent presentation about Greyfriars today and also led tours of the site.”
A picnic table was presented to the school by the ‘Jampots’.
