First school reunion since world war years

Eight decades since the last school reunion took place, a former boys’ school in Lynn is rekindling the event this year.

The Greyfriars Academy on London Road, which used to be the site of St James Boys’ School until 1989, will be hosting a reunion on Saturday, May 25.

Any former pupils, known as ‘Jampots’, who attended the school from any year prior to September, 1989, are invited to the reunion, which is on from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Richard Baker, the son of the former long-serving headteacher Wilfred Joseph Baker will be in attendance, as will Alan Scase, the current caretaker of Greyfriars and former pupil at St James’, who is keen to provide tours of the site.

Opening of the new St. James Boys' School in 1932, which still stands today

The idea for the first reunion since 1939 was proposed by Andrew Stevenson, a former pupil.

Robert Childs, who is involved with organising the event said: “The current head of Greyfriars, Beverly Barrett, was keen to link the past with the present.

“It’s not just going to be a collection of oldies for a one-off meeting.

“We are going to present the school with a picnic site and bench seats.”

Mr Childs added the school was one of the many in Lynn which accepted evacuees from London during the war years.

A buffet lunch will be served for those who book in advance, and ‘Jampots’ can also order a commemorative mug.

An archive area will also be set up where people can add their own photographs and memorabilia.

Anyone who is interested in attending should either text 07599537290 or email stjamesschoolkl@gmail.com. Partners and guests are welcome as well as ‘Jampots’.