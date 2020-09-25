First students 'to join King's Lynn nursing school in 2021' after funding confirmation

The first students are set to enrol at Lynn's new school of nursing next year after funding was approved by the Government today.

Health and education officials have welcomed the announcement of a £750,000 investment in the town, of which nearly £600,000 will go towards the project at the College of West Anglia campus.

Dr April Brown, chief nurse at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: "We are absolutely delighted that funding has been secured for the West Norfolk School of Nursing.

The College of West Anglia (31494506)

"Once in place, this course will open up career opportunities for local people who perhaps never thought that there would be a chance to study nursing in West Norfolk, closer to home.

"The capital part of this project will be completed within the funding timescales, with the accreditation work taking place in order for the School of Nursing to receive their first cohort of students in September 2021."

The school will offer a mini-hospital ward, which aims to give students a taste of clinical conditions, and a simulator suite with dummy patients, which is intended to help students face more challenging situations.

College principal David Pomfret said the project presented a "fantastic opportunity" to the borough.

He said: "The coronavirus has caused a massive global recession. However, health and social care is one of the very few sectors which is set to grow.

"This project, a partnership between the College of West Anglia, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Borough Council of King's Lynn & West Norfolk, will create local career and skills development opportunities.

"Nursing is an incredibly important and rewarding career.This project will mean that the very best of talent can stay local, improve the stability and quality of the QEH workforce and support the West Norfolk economy as well as the wellbeing of West Norfolk communities."