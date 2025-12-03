Santa has opened a workshop in a town where he can be found during the remaining weekends up to the big day.

His workshop opened in Lynn at the weekend, November 29 and 30, at 114 High Street - next to Deck of Cards. Accompanied by Mrs Christmas and a team of jolly elves, Santa will be welcoming children and their families for the next few weekends.

At the opening weekend, a team of elves were on hand to help children create fun tree decorations and write their important Christmas wish lists which they posted before meeting Santa and Mrs Christmas and receiving a gift.

Santa's workshop is open on the weekends leading up to Christmas

“We’ve had a lovely weekend welcoming families into our first ever Santa’s Workshop, “ said Vicky Etheridge, manager at Discover King’s Lynn, and organiser of the event.

“It has been wonderful to see the children’s reactions to Santa, the joy and wonder on their faces is magical, I’m so pleased we’ve been able to create this event for the town.”

There’s still time to pay a visit to Santa’s workshop which will be open from 10am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays December 6 and 7, 13 and 14 and 20 and 21.

Children can post their letter to Santa when they visit his Lynn workshop

There is a charge of £2 per child, payable on the door and there’s no need to book and the activities will be repeated at each session.

While in town, families can also see if they can spot cheeky elves hidden in shop and business windows along the lower end of the High Street - from the junction with New Conduit Street to the Saturday Market Place.

The event is funded by Discover King’s Lynn, the town’s Business Improvement District (BID), with support from St George’s Guildhall, Norfolk Museum Service and property developers Lovell.