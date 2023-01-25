Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

First Women in Business Networking event in King's Lynn

By Jeremy Ransome
-
jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:25, 25 January 2023
 | Updated: 12:25, 25 January 2023

West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge joined others for the first Women in Business Networking event in Lynn.

The event was held at the town library and also welcomed Peter Golland and Julie Cleminson from the Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC), along with Gaynor Read from NatWest bank.

The BIPC is collaborating with NatWest to provide female entrepreneurs with more access to expert support.

The first Women in Business Networking event in Lynn (62056984)
The first Women in Business Networking event in Lynn (62056984)

Women in Business is a series of free face-to-face, one-to-ones and networking sessions led by NatWest's local enterprise manager.

Business Kings Lynn Jeremy Ransome
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE