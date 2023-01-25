West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge joined others for the first Women in Business Networking event in Lynn.

The event was held at the town library and also welcomed Peter Golland and Julie Cleminson from the Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC), along with Gaynor Read from NatWest bank.

The BIPC is collaborating with NatWest to provide female entrepreneurs with more access to expert support.

The first Women in Business Networking event in Lynn (62056984)

Women in Business is a series of free face-to-face, one-to-ones and networking sessions led by NatWest's local enterprise manager.