The men who were part of a huge case into breaches of sea fishing regulations have been fined thousands of pounds between them.

Numerous defendants pleaded guilty to offences such as failing to submit logbook data and accurate electronic landing declarations after fishing at Lynn when they appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court.

Shellfish Limited - a Lynn-based registered fish buyer - has also been handed a huge financial penalty after admitting numerous counts of failing to comply with registration conditions.

Fishing boats at the Boal Quay in Lynn

The offences all date back to 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The fines were are as follows:

• Dean English, 45, of Cresswell Street in Lynn: Five counts of, being the master of Lucky Luke LN6, failing to submit logbook data by electronic means. £800 fine, £80 victim surcharge, £500 costs.

• Mark Freestone, 52, of Stone Close in Watlington: Five counts of, being master of Tessa LN487, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours after landing. £1,120 fine, £112 victim surcharge, £700 costs.

• Stephen Fysh, 34, of Bagge Road in Gaywood: Five counts of, being master of Audrina LN483, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours after landing. £769 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £650 costs.

• John Lake Shellfish Limited (business), Port of Lynn: Twelve counts of, being a registered fish buyer, failing to submit a sales note to the Marine Management Organisation within 24 hours of the first sale. £20,000 fine, £190 victim surcharge, £2,175 costs.

• Keron Johnson, 33, of Front Street in Lynn: Five counts of, being master of Charlotte LN466, failed to submit accurate logbook data by electronic means. £869 fine, £90 victim surcharge, £529 costs.

• Neil Lake, 64, of Gravel Hill Lane in West Winch: Five counts of, being owner of Ana Maria LN478, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours.

Five counts of, being owner of Tessa LN487, failing to submit an accurate electronic landing declaration within 24 hours.

Four counts of, being owner of Audrey Patricia, failing to submit fishing logbook data by electronic means of the daily operations of the vessel.

Five counts of, as owner of Charlotte LN466, failing to submit accurate logbook data by electronic means.

Five counts of, as owner of Two Marks LN458, failing to submit logbook data by electronic means.

£1,346 fine, £525 costs.

• Jed Lunness, 32, of Gaywood Road in Lynn: Four counts of, as master of Audrey Patricia, failing to submit fishing logbook data by electronic means of the daily operations of the vessel. £800 fine, £80 victim surcharge, £525 costs.

• Andrew Rudd, 32, of Long Lane in West Winch: Five counts of, as master of Two Marks LN458, failing to submit logbook data by electronic means. £800 fine, £80 victim surcharge, £525 victim surcharge.

John Lake, formerly the owner of John Lake Shellfish, originally faced five counts of, being owner of Lucky Luke LN6, failed to submit logbook data by electronic means.

However, he died in 2022, with the charges withdrawn.

James Manning-Coe, of Lynn Road in Castle Rising, remains accused of five counts of failing to submit logbook data by electronic means.

The Lynn News has been told he will return to court in August.