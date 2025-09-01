One of Lynn’s fishing businesses has advocated for more locally caught produce to end up on local plates, rather than importing from abroad.

The Norfolk brown shrimp, which is primarily caught in The Wash, stars in a new national ‘Buy Blue’ campaign, encouraging people to purchase and eat locally-caught fish.

Brown shrimp from The Wash has been caught and enjoyed for centuries by the people of Lynn and West Norfolk, and the area became the first UK shrimp fishery to achieve Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification in 2020.

A vessel heading out to catch Norfolk Brown Shrimp

Last month, the fishery was recertified to the MSC’s Standard for sustainable fishing, highlighting that it is a well-managed fishery that meets global best practice.

There is a comprehensive monitoring programme to ensure the shrimp stock is healthy, and cone-shaped nets are used to direct bycatch into an escape hole, to help avoid the capture of larger fish.

The fishery, managed by the Shrimp Producers Organisation Ltd, is a major local employer, with a fleet of 55 inshore boats ranging from 8m to 18m long. The annual catch of around 1,000 tonnes is processed by the two Kings Lynn-based shrimp buyers - Lynn Shellfish and John Lake Ltd.

Abbie and Steven Williamson from Lynn Shellfish Limited

Steven Williamson, managing director of Lynn Shellfish which employs about 50 people, spelled out the importance of the fishery locally and its sustainability credentials.

“The shrimp fishery is the most important fishery in The Wash,” he said.

“It’s something you can fish all year round - not always in vast quantities, but it gives fishermen a reliable option.

“MSC certification is absolutely vital. Without it, we couldn’t sell shrimp. And if we couldn’t sell shrimp, we couldn’t fish for shrimp. Without shrimp, Lynn Shellfish wouldn’t be viable - it would be the end of the company.”

Donaldson's fishmonger in Lynn has backed the campaign

Historically, Norfolk brown shrimp would have been transported and sold in fishmongers all over the UK.

Now, 95% of the local catch goes to the Netherlands, while convenience seeking UK consumers are drawn to imported peeled prawns, says Steven’s colleague and daughter, Abbie Williamson, the company’s manager.

“To get shrimp onto more plates in the UK, I think there needs to be a push with recipes, and chefs need to get involved,” she said.

Norfolk Brown Shrimp

“In Lynn, people have them in sandwiches, salads, tarts - all sorts.”

Sarah Marsh, who has worked for 38 years at Donaldson’s, the sole surviving fishmonger in Lynn, is certainly doing her bit to engage customers in the heritage and provenance of the town’s prized asset.

“Local people want their own, and we’re proud to provide it. You don’t get brown shrimp like ours anywhere else. Most local customers already know where the shrimps come from, but we explain it to visitors. We tell them about the boats, when the tides are, and encourage them to watch the landings. People like knowing where their food comes from - it builds trust.

“People also buy shrimps for salads, potted shrimp in butter, or just to eat straight with bread and vinegar. All generations enjoy them, from small children to people in their 90s.”

The MSC is urging people to buy, cook and order certified sustainable seafood, to ensure future generations use the slogan, “Buy Blue, Protect Dinner”.

The company is the world’s most recognised ecolabel for sustainable seafood.

More information can be found on the MSC’s website about their campaign, Sustainable Seafood September, as well as recipe ideas to use Norfolk Brown Shrimp.