A manager of a fishing company said it is “disappointing” that its vessel was broken into by thieves during the early hours of the morning.

The vessel, named the Lynn Princess, is owned by Lynn Shellfish Limited. The boat is regularly used to fish for cockles and shrimp.

But when fishing crews went to board the boat early on the morning of Sunday, March 16, they found one of its windows broken and discovered that a laptop had been stolen.

The damage done to the Lynn Princess

The boat was moored just off King’s Staithe Square in Lynn.

Manager of Lynn Shellfish Abbie Williamson said the laptop is crucial for the crews to use while on board for safety and navigation reasons - they cannot set sail without one.

Speaking about the break-in, Abbie said: “ The fishing industry is a key historic part of our town and has been for years.

The window was smashed by thieves

“It is disappointing to know that there are people out there sabotaging a fisherman’s chance to earn a living, in an already challenging job.“

In the meantime, the fishing crew are using a personal laptop and have made repairs to the boat so they can continue fishing.

Abbie added: “The crew were really angry and disappointed. It is their livelihood.

“We want to thank everybody who has shared the message so far.”

The Lynn Princess is used to fish for shrimp and other shellfish

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police told the Lynn News that they are investigating the incident.

They said the break-in is believed to have happened between Friday, March 14 and Sunday, March 16.

The spokesperson added: “Investigations continue but if anyone has any information please contact us on 101 quoting crime ref 36/19367/25.”

The damage done to the Lynn Princess