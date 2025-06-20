Alcoholism and cocaine use contributed to the death of a 53-year-old man, an inquest heard.

Ian Castleton was found dead at the bottom of his bed at his home on Harewood Drive in North Lynn on November 11 last year.

Despite efforts to perform CPR, the ambulance service pronounced him dead at the scene.

David Castleton’s inquest took place at Norfolk Coroner’s Court today

At an inquest held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court today, coroner Jaqueline Lake determined the cause of death as cardiac arrhythmia due to hypertensive heart disease.

It was said that Mr Castleton also suffered from alcoholic liver disease and was a chronic cocaine user, which were significant contributing factors to his death.

He had a long history of alcoholism, with a statement from his older sister Melanie highlighting that he would drink around four cans of lager a day as well as whiskey - which he would sometimes put in his tea.

Ian Castlewood was found dead at his home on Harewood Drive in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

She said that his addiction worsened after the death of their father in 2016, and declined even further when he was made redundant from his job as a fishmonger in 2022.

The inquest heard that in the months leading up to his death, Mr Castleton had been suffering from seizures - which landed him in the hospital on multiple occasions - as well as from chest pains and vomiting.

Though he rarely opened up about any issues he was having, Melanie said on one occasion in the hospital, he became very upset about his health and was crying in her arms.

He had been getting support from the Lynn-based charity Change, Grow, Live to reduce his alcohol consumption, and set goals to stop drinking at home, though he told staff he was drinking 28 units a day - equivalent to more than three bottles of 12% wine, according to Government guidelines.

The charity said it was unaware of his additional cocaine use as Mr Castleton had not disclosed it to them.

“There was no opportunity to explore the risks of him using alcohol and cocaine concurrently,” it said.

Mr Castleton, who lived with his mother, had not been seen on the day of his death.

When his cousin Andrew went to the home to visit, as he often would, he went to check on the 53-year-old and discovered him lying unresponsive on the floor at the bottom of his bed with a washing-up bowl containing vomit nearby.

An ambulance was then called, and Andrew was instructed to start CPR - but when emergency crews arrived, they noted that rigor mortis had already set in and Mr Castleton was cold to the touch.

Melanie said that hearing the news was “heartbreaking” and Mr Castleton’s death left a “terrible void” in her life.

“Ian will always be sadly missed,” she added.