Lynn companies Captain Fawcett and Jordan Fitness have been limbering up to announce a joint marketing venture.

Both are global brands celebrating the finer things in life.

Captain Fawcett is home to a range of ‘First Class Gentlemen’s Grooming Requisites’ and Jordan Fitness provides premium gym equipment and cutting edge training kit.

Fawcett and Jordan Fitness

The new partnership has kicked off with a YouTube promo filmed on location at Jordan Fitness.

It features Fawcett ambassador Ricki Hall taking part in a tough free weights drill before using products from his top selling Captain Fawcett Signature Series ‘Booze & Baccy’ to freshen up post workout.

Richie Finney, founder of Captain Fawcett, said: "As a West Norfolk Champion, Captain Fawcett loves nothing more than collaborating with fellow King’s Lynn chums and Jordan Fitness is a most excellent fit!”

Zak Pitt, who is managing director of Jordan’s Fitness, said: “We have always been a champion of local businesses and are delighted to be partnering with Captain Fawcett, combining first class grooming with premium fitness.

"We are excited to see how our partnership develops as we both continue to expand.”