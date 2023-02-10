A holistic health and fitness programme for women suffering from menopause or perimenopause symptoms is being launched in Lynn.

MenoFit is a nationwide programme in association with SH Health and Fitness, available for the first time in West Norfolk and is led by Sharon Hanson, a health and fitness advisor.

She said: “I understand the powerful and uncomfortable symptoms of menopause all too well, as I am now years in.

Sharon Hanson is a MenoFit instructor for a new holistic health and fitness programme which is launching in Lynn

“I know first-hand how it affects work, relationships and subsequently your self-esteem.

“As a fitness instructor, I felt there must be something I could do.

“That is when I came across MenoFit.

“It offers women what they need to improve their fitness, manage their symptoms, change their diet, and even improve sleep patterns.

“I decided to train as an instructor and am delighted that I am now qualified and able to offer classes to the women of Lynn this month.”

The MenoFit programme begins with four weekly sessions of one hour to introduce the programme and empower women to begin taking control of their symptoms.

After the four weeks, the ladies can then move on to a weekly class, suitable for everyone regardless of their fitness levels, body shape, weight, or level of symptoms.

The symptoms of menopause are the major cause of anxiety for women, and although awareness is growing, the drive for them now is finding a way to empower themselves to take control of their symptoms and this is why Sharon became a MenoFit instructor

She said:”MenoFit is for all women, regardless of age, level of symptoms, fitness levels or weight.

“The sessions are holistic in their nature and offer support from other women who are just like you.

“It is fun, interactive, confidential but most importantly, empowering for women.”

As the government rejects calls for more legal support around menopause, the need for menopause support grows.

The MenoFit introduction programme launches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 21 at 6pm and will be held in the drama studios at Springwood High School for the following three Tuesdays.

Further information about MenoFit is available on the website https://www.sh-healthandfitness.co.uk/

