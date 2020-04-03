Fitting King's Lynn touch to salute our heroes at this time of crisis

On a night where the nation publicly showed their approval for the NHS and key workers by clapping from their doorsteps, Lynn's Town Hall also paid its own special tribute to our heroes.

As this picture taken by Matthew Usher shows, the Town Hall was turned blue yesterday evening to show support for the NHS.

Chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Caroline Shaw took to social media in response to the picture.

Lynn's Town Hall is turned blue to show support for the NHS on Thursday evening. Picture: Matthew Usher

She said: "Thank you so much so appreciated by us all."

People across the nation took part in a second round of "Clap for Carers" saluting both the NHS and key workers at this time of crisis.

Some decided to bang pots or play instruments, while others clapped and cheered.

It was the second consecutive Thursday that the nation had come together to applaud those working on the frontline.

The "Clap for Carers" movement was the brainchild of Dutch Londoner Annemarie Plas and it soon took off on various social media platforms.

The BBC broadcast live coverage of the tribute as part of a News Special.

