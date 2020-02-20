As a memorial bench was unveiled in honour of an Italian bar owner in Lynn, his widow recalled how he brought new tastes to the town.

A permanent legacy to Antonio Scotto de Marrazzo has now been set up near to the Majestic cinema.

Deputy leader of West Norfolk Council Elizabeth Nockolds cut a ribbon with Antonio’s widow Titina, known as Tot, during a ceremony yesterday.

A new bench is unveiled for Antonio in Lynn. His widow Tot is on the right with flowers. Pictures: Adam Fairbrother

Addressing the gathering crowd, who were served up a glass of traditional Italian prosecco, Tot said: “He came with a burning desire to bring the taste of Italy to Lynn. He could not speak much English but he learnt the trade and opened a wine bar when he came back in 1975.

“It is amazing to think hardly anyone had heard of a pizza let alone order one before. The only olive oil you could buy was in Boots for ear ache, so it was quite a novelty for Lynn.”

She added that she was very grateful for all the handwritten letters of support she had received in addition to social media messages.

Unveiling of new bench in memory of Antonio Scotto di Marrazzo..Elizabeth Nockolds and Titina Scotto di Marrazzo

Tot, who travelled from her home in the Bay of Naples for the unveiling, continued: “I just wish Antonio had seen it all to know how much he was loved by all.”

Mrs Nockolds also addressed the crowd and said: “I can see from all your faces that you are delighted we have this bench remembering Antonio.”

Antonio died in January 2018 after he had retired to his homeland.

The bench can be found in front of the Majestic Cinema. Pictures: Adam Fairbrother

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said: “Everybody who lived in Lynn for any length of time will remember Antonio’s wine bar. It’s really fantastic to know he will be remembered in Lynn through the bench.

"I was young but I can't remember there being any other places of that type. It always seemed to be very successful which was great for the town.

"Italian food is now part of the normal options you now have but back then it was very much a fresh thing in the 1970s."

Elizabeth Nockolds and Titina Scotto di Marrazzo

The bench will face what was Antonio’s Wine Bar, now the site of Taste of India.

Tracy Waldron, who worked at the bar for more than 20 years and who visited Antonio and Titina in Italy every year at their home after they had retired, served up a glass of prosecco for those attending the unveiling.

She said: “Everyone enjoyed his company as he was such a warm-hearted and friendly man.

“There was a massive team of staff and I remember how bottles of Italian wine, salami and ham used to hang from the ceiling.”

She also shared a laugh with Antonio's son Adriano, who travelled to the unveiling from Ely, as they recalled him being accidentally locked in a cupboard when he was three-years-old at the bar.

"He was very fond of King's Lynn and he loved his roast beef," Adriano said.

"I am very proud of him."