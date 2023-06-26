Five crews were sent to tackle a blaze in Lynn in the early hours of this morning.

The domestic building fire took hold at a property on Friars Street, with firefighters called to the scene at 2.59am.

Appliances from Lynn South, Lynn North, Sandringham, Terrington St Clement and Downham were sent, with crews wearing breathing apparatus while using main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Crews were sent to Friars Street in Lynn in the early hours of this morning. PIcture: iStock

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for hot spots.

A stop message was received at 5.11am.