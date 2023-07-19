Five green spaces in West Norfolk have received a Green Flag Award, recognising them as some of the best in the country.

Boston Square Sensory Garden and Heritage Gardens in Hunstanton, along with Mintlyn Crematorium, Tower Gardens and The Walks in Lynn, have achieved the accreditation, which is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Cllr Bal Anota, cabinet member for property and corporate services at West Norfolk Council, said: “This announcement that five locations in West Norfolk have achieved the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our public open space team and the volunteers that make these green spaces a great space for everyone can enjoy.

West Norfolk Council's Public Open Space staff at The Walks in Lynn, celebrating it receiving a Green Flag Award. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“I thank them all for what they do and the positive impact they have on so many people across the borough.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at the borough council in achieving a Green Flag Award once again.

“These sites provide vital green space for the community in West Norfolk, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

The Walks in Lynn has received a Green Flag Award

“The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.